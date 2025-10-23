Big Deals!
HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Fall to Northwest Rangers 45-10

Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Northwest Rangers 45-10

by
SHARE NOW
Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Northwest Rangers 45-10

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs played their Homecoming game this afternoon hosting the #4 ranked Rangers of Northwest Community College from Senatobia. The Bulldogs scored a field goal on the last play of second quarter but trailed the Rangers at halftime 31-3. The Bulldogs would also score a touchdown on the last play of the fourth quarter but would lose to the Rangers 45-10. Kebian Gilmore was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. The last regular season game for the Holmes Bulldogs will be a road game next Thursday to East Mississippi Community College to play the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air at 6:30pm on Breezy 103.7 and breezynews.com.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Holmes CC Homecoming on the Goodman Campus

Photos: Career Tech students tour Holmes CC

Ethel defeats Noxapater in key Region 5 showdown

Video: Greenwood vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

Whippets Defeat Greenwood Bulldogs in Important Regional Fight

Ethel 1-A South State Volleyball Champions Fall to Ingomar in Final

tel: 6622893161