Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Northwest Rangers 45-10

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs played their Homecoming game this afternoon hosting the #4 ranked Rangers of Northwest Community College from Senatobia. The Bulldogs scored a field goal on the last play of second quarter but trailed the Rangers at halftime 31-3. The Bulldogs would also score a touchdown on the last play of the fourth quarter but would lose to the Rangers 45-10. Kebian Gilmore was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. The last regular season game for the Holmes Bulldogs will be a road game next Thursday to East Mississippi Community College to play the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air at 6:30pm on Breezy 103.7 and breezynews.com.