Holmes Workforce Development to offer welding course on Ridgeland Campus

*Story by Mary Margaret Busby.

Holmes Community College Workforce Development is offering an Introduction to Welding course on the Ridgeland Campus Sept. 8-Oct. 31. Classes will be held in the McGowan Workforce Training Center.

There are two options of meeting times: students can attend Monday and Wednesday evenings or Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4-9 p.m.

This hands-on course introduces the fundamentals of welding with a focus on MIG (GMAW) and stick (SMAW) techniques. Students will gain essential skills including equipment setup, safety procedures, rod classifications, torch angles, joint types, welding symbols and proper machine settings. Designed for beginners, the training emphasizes practical application in a shop setting. Upon successful completion, participants will earn an industry-recognized certificate of completion.

Welding continues to be one of the most in-demand skilled trades, offering competitive pay, opportunities for advancement and a wide range of career paths in industries such as construction, manufacturing, shipbuilding and energy. Many welders enjoy the flexibility of working across different job sites, while others pursue long-term careers in specialized fields.

Students are required to wear appropriate leather footwear, preferably boots without laces. If boots have laces, spats are required to cover them. Clothing must be 100 percent cotton, and shirts should have no chest pockets or must have flaps covering them. Proper safety gear and dress are mandatory for all hands-on sessions.

To register, call a career coach at one of the following WIN Job Centers:

  • Jackson: 601-414-7796

  • Pearl: 601-936-1903

  • Vicksburg: 601-619-2841

