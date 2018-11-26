Home » Local » Kosciusko and Attala County Christmas events

Kosciusko and Attala County Christmas events

Posted on

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in Kosciusko and Attala County…

Thursday, Nov. 29: 

Friday, Nov. 30:

Saturday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 3:

Friday, Dec. 7:

Saturday, Dec. 8:

Tuesday, Dec. 11:

Saturday, Dec. 15:

Wednesday, Dec. 19

 

Christmas programs and special services can be found in the Breezy 101 Church Bulletin

Christmas lights will be on display throughout the holiday season around the square as a part of the “Light It Up Kosciusko” initiative and you can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*