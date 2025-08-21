Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko Attala Career Tech Center welcomes guest speakers

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center welcomes guest speakers

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center welcomes guest speakers

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center welcomed several guest speakers this week, giving students valuable insight into workplace skills and career opportunities.

Tonya Cooper with Serve Pro worked with second-year students on the importance of soft skills and interview preparation for success in the workplace. Jackie Kerr with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences also presented, providing hands-on training to Diversified Agriculture students as they prepared for upcoming presentations at the Central Mississippi Fair.

In addition, Robbie Black with Lincoln Technical School shared information about career paths and training programs available through their institution.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf

These guest sessions are part of the CTC’s ongoing efforts to connect students with real-world experiences and career readiness opportunities.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Large Amount of Drugs Found During Traffic Stop in Kosciusko

Rodeo returning to Kosciusko Sept. 19 – 20

Tampering with evidence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Remapping project begins in Attala County

Photo gallery: Kosciusko vs Ethel volleyball

Attala County Clerk Offices to implement notarization fee starting September 2025

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PMG-Welcome-Reception.pdf