Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center welcomes guest speakers

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center welcomed several guest speakers this week, giving students valuable insight into workplace skills and career opportunities.

Tonya Cooper with Serve Pro worked with second-year students on the importance of soft skills and interview preparation for success in the workplace. Jackie Kerr with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences also presented, providing hands-on training to Diversified Agriculture students as they prepared for upcoming presentations at the Central Mississippi Fair.

In addition, Robbie Black with Lincoln Technical School shared information about career paths and training programs available through their institution.

These guest sessions are part of the CTC’s ongoing efforts to connect students with real-world experiences and career readiness opportunities.