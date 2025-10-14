Kosciusko School District implements new Clear Bag Policy for athletic events

Kosciusko, MS – The Kosciusko School Board has enacted a new policy to enhance safety at all school athletic events, effective Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

Passed during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct, 13, the policy introduces a clear bag requirement following months of careful consideration and stakeholder discussions.

In the interest of public safety, the Kosciusko School District will implement security screening procedures, including the use of metal detectors, handheld wand devices, and bag inspections.

The new clear bag policy specifies that only certain bags are allowed: clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 12″ x 6″ x 12″, a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (e.g., Ziploc or similar), and small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand, which must be carried within one of the clear bags.

Prohibited items include purses larger than a clutch, backpacks, oversized totes, briefcases, fanny packs, luggage, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, large traditional seat cushions, mesh bags, tinted plastic bags, and patterned plastic bags.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

All persons and bags are subject to search upon entry, and failure to consent will result in denial of entry.

Additionally, seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers will be subject to search, and outside food, drink, and drink containers are prohibited.

The board’s decision reflects a commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all attendees at Whippets athletic facilities.

For more details, refer to the official policy guidelines distributed by the district.