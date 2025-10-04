Kosciusko Whippets Defeat Gentry Rams

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Rams of Gentry in this week’s football match up.

The Whippets got first blood with a score of 29-0 at the end of the first quarter. After another touchdown in the second quarter, it became a running clock game with the score 36-0 at the half. Completing a rout, but not quite a shutout, the final score was 45-8.

Travion Nash was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets travel to Winston County to play perennial powerhouse, the Louisville Wildcats. All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.