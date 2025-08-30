Big Deals!
Kosciusko Whippets Football Opens Season with a Big Win

by
Kosciusko Whippets Football Opens Season with a Big Win

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled to Neshoba Central to open their 2025 MHSAA football season against the Rockets.

The Whippets opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter.  Then they opened the second quarter with an additional touchdown.  They dominated the first half with a score of 21-0.

Continuing the domination, the home team finished with a rout of the Neshoba Rockets, 49-7.

Jontavious Roundtree was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets play their first home game hosting the Florence Eagles.  Whippets’ football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports – Plus channel.

