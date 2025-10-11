Kosciusko Whippets Lose to Louisville Wildcats

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Louisville to face the Wildcats in the biggest rivalry game of the season. The Whippets went to Louisville 6-0 on the season with Louisville 4-2. Both teams were 1-0 in region play.

The Wildcats scored first, 8-0. The first quarter ended 8-6. With Kosciusko adding a touchdown in the second quarter, the halftime score was 14-8.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats took the lead with an additional touchdown, 15-14. The Whippets then retook the lead with a field goal. Louisville then immediately answered THAT with another touchdown! And our home team answered that with a seventy-yard run for ANOTHER lead-changing touchdown. Third quarter score 24-22, Whippets.

Louisville scores and takes the lead 29-24 in the fourth. And that was the final, in a classic nail-biter!

Tyreion “Tee” Riley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets host the Greenville Bulldogs. All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube.