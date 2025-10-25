Big Deals!
HomeLocalKosciusko Whippets Shut Out Yazoo City Indians in Friday Night Football

Kosciusko Whippets Shut Out Yazoo City Indians in Friday Night Football

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Whippets Shut Out Yazoo City Indians in Friday Night Football

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Yazoo City to play the Indians in the last regional game, the next to last game of the regular season.

The Whippets scored a touchdown in the first seventeen seconds of the game.  First quarter, 7-0.  Continuing to dominate, second quarter 20-0.  The Whippets scored early in the third quarter.  Third quarter 40-0.

In a complete shutout, the final was 46-0.

tel: 6622907033

CJ Sandifer was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets are due to travel to Greenwood to play the Amanda Elzy Panthers.  This game is scheduled for THURSDAY night.  All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Football scoreboard

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Yazoo City

Fire at Local Mill in Attala County Thursday Night

May & Bloom Opens on the Square

Kosciusko Big Red Band championships performance time changed this weekend

Assault, Shoplifting, Drugs, and Felony Bad Check in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122227021280262867&set=gm.24071310372544587&idorvanity=273737589395199