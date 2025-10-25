Kosciusko Whippets Shut Out Yazoo City Indians in Friday Night Football

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Yazoo City to play the Indians in the last regional game, the next to last game of the regular season.

The Whippets scored a touchdown in the first seventeen seconds of the game. First quarter, 7-0. Continuing to dominate, second quarter 20-0. The Whippets scored early in the third quarter. Third quarter 40-0.

In a complete shutout, the final was 46-0.

CJ Sandifer was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets are due to travel to Greenwood to play the Amanda Elzy Panthers. This game is scheduled for THURSDAY night. All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.