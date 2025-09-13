Big Deals!
HomeLocalKosciusko Whippets Triumph over Perennial Rival Leake Central Gators

Kosciusko Whippets Triumph over Perennial Rival Leake Central Gators

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Whippets Triumph over Perennial Rival Leake Central Gators

The Kosciusko Whippets football team played host to the Leake Central Gators, a popular rivalry, Friday night.

The Whippets drew first blood with a touchdown in the first quarter.  They add another before the end of the first quarter.  The Gators got on the board in the second quarter.  With an additional TD by the Whippets, the halftime score was 21-7, Kosciusko.

In another runaway win, the Whippets finish off the Gators with a final score of 49-7.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf

Jontavious Roundtree was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets travel all the way to Olive Branch to challenge the Conquistadors.  All Whippets football broad casts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.

 

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Football scoreboard

VIDEO STREAM – Leake Central vs Kosciusko

Photo gallery: Ethel football and cheerleaders hold pep rally at nursing home

Kosciusko Police Team Up with Homeland Security and FBI to Investigate School Shooting Threat

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny, and Forgery in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Shooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/