Kosciusko Whippets Triumph over Perennial Rival Leake Central Gators

The Kosciusko Whippets football team played host to the Leake Central Gators, a popular rivalry, Friday night.

The Whippets drew first blood with a touchdown in the first quarter. They add another before the end of the first quarter. The Gators got on the board in the second quarter. With an additional TD by the Whippets, the halftime score was 21-7, Kosciusko.

In another runaway win, the Whippets finish off the Gators with a final score of 49-7.

Jontavious Roundtree was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets travel all the way to Olive Branch to challenge the Conquistadors.