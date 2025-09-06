Big Deals!
HomeLocalKosciusko Wins Home Opener Against Florence Eagles

Kosciusko Wins Home Opener Against Florence Eagles

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Wins Home Opener Against Florence Eagles

The Kosciusko Whippets football team opened their home season Friday night by hosting the Florence Eagles.

The Whippets dominated the first half, 28-0.  They continued and finished with a shutout, 42-0.

Brayden McNeal was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets host the Leake Central Gators.  All Whippets football broad casts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.

 

 

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM – Florence vs Kosciusko

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

Two Crashes Reported in Kosciusko and Attala County

Domestic Violence, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

Tigers Roar to 38-6 win in season opener under new coach Junior Graham

Harassing Phone Calls and other recent Kosciusko arrests

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Courtney-Bryant-benefit-flyer.pdf