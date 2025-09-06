Kosciusko Wins Home Opener Against Florence Eagles

The Kosciusko Whippets football team opened their home season Friday night by hosting the Florence Eagles.

The Whippets dominated the first half, 28-0. They continued and finished with a shutout, 42-0.

Brayden McNeal was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets host the Leake Central Gators. All Whippets football broad casts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.