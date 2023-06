This is a list of Attala County churches that are holding Vacation Bible School this week…

First Baptist Church:

June 5 – 9

8:00 am – noon

Williamsville Baptist Church

June 4 – 7

8:30 am – 11:30 am

Ethel Baptist Church

June 5 – 7

9:00 am – Noon

Sallis Baptist Church

June 5 -9

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Mcool Baptist Church

June 5 – 9

6:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Doty Springs Baptist Church

June 5 – 9

6:30 pm