Local students named winners in design contests

Two Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Ed Prep students have been named winners in the Educators Rising Mississippi T-shirt and Lapel Pin Design Contests.

Ja’Niah Greer, a McAdams High School student, was selected as the winner of the T-shirt Design Contest.

Her design will be featured on the official 2026 Educators Rising Mississippi state t-shirt, which will be given to all participants at the Educators Rising Mississippi State Conference to be held Feb. 2-4, 2026 at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Emma Griffin, a Kosciusko High School student, was selected as the winner of the lapel pin design contest. Her winning design will represent Mississippi at the Educators Rising National Conference in Portland, Oregon, June 20-23, 2026.

Participants from across the country will trade and collect the pins throughout the national event, giving her artwork national recognition.

Ed Prep Instructor Mrs. Tessa Horn expressed her pride in the students’ accomplishments, noting that their creativity and professionalism continue to bring positive recognition to the Kosciusko-Attala CTC Ed Prep Program.