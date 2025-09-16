One Airlifted After Shooting in McAdams Monday Evening

A juvenile male from McAdams has been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson due to a gunshot wound.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving at least two male juveniles in the McAdams area on Attala Rd. 4167 Monday evening around 6:15.

One person was taken by personal vehicle to the local hospital and later airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment. It is unclear at this time how critical his condition is.

According to scanner traffic, the shooter called dispatch after the incident. A dispatcher kept the caller on the line until deputies arrived, where the individual was taken into custody without further incident.

This is a developing story. We are working with law enforcement to gather additional details.