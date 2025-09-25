Pickleball Court at Jason Niles Plus Other Park Refurbishments

For the past several weeks, a new pickleball court has been under construction at Jason Niles Park. Along with this new addition, the tennis courts next to it have been resurfaced and repainted.

The courts opened on Monday, September 22 to lots of excitement from tennis and pickleball players alike. Mayor Tim Kyle decided to have the new court built for a few reasons. The high school frequently uses the courts at Jason Niles to host their tennis games, and these courts are often used by people from out of town. When combined with the fact that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation, this new court will likely draw in many players.

Jason Niles isn’t the only park that has been seeing improvements recently. Aponaug Park and Northside Park have both seen their basketball courts resurfaced and refurbished.