Rollover Crash on Hwy 12 in front of Gym

Kosciusko first responders are currently working a rollover crash involving two vehicles on Hwy 12 in front of Holmes HealthPlex.

It appears that a van and an SUV somehow collided causing the SUV to rollover into the parking lot of the gym.

Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Kosciusko Fire Department quickly responded to the scene.

At least one person, the driver of the SUV, has been transported by ambulance to the hospital. There did not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

Expect delays in the area while officers work the scene and the crash site is cleaned up.