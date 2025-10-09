The Breezy 103 Make-A-Wish Radiothon returns Friday, Oct. 10 to Kosciusko

The Make-A-Wish Mississippi Radiothon is back!

Boswell Media is once again partnering with Make-A-Wish Mississippi to raise money for critically ill children right here in our local community.

Friday, Oct. 10, the Breezy 103.7 crew led by Breck Riley and Gina Kavali will be live at Kangaroo Crossing on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko from 9am-4pm.

Join us as we raise money for critically ill children in central Mississippi. Also, starting around 2pm will be the Attala County Co-Op Jail-n-Bail, where people will be “locked up” and have to raise money to be released. Additionally, there will be items for auction in the Big Deals online store, with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. Click the banner below to see the auction items. You can also make your donation in person at the Make-A-Wish Radiothon in Kosciusko, just look for the Breezy 103 crew. Ways to give: Donate at the radiothon location: Hwy 12 Kangaroo Crossing Kosciusko

Donate online through Breezynews.com

Bid on auction items at the BIG DEALS online store

Every dollar given helps Make-A-Wish Mississippi bring hope and joy to kids who need it most.

Boswell Media and Make-A-Wish Mississippi—together, we’re making wishes come true!