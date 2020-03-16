Home » Local » Trace Urgent Care as COVID-19 screening Clinic

Premier Medical Group has established protocols following the CDC and MS State Health Department recommendations for identifying and treating any patients that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

As of now, there have been no documented cases in Attala County. However, for these protocols to be effective, we must be notified PRIOR to the patient presenting at the clinic. *Therefore, we are requesting that if you think you have the symptoms (fever & cough or shortness of breath), have been exposed or been in contact with someone with COVID-19, PLEASE CALL Trace Urgent Care 662-289-9155.

At that time, we will provide instructions to ensure that both the patient and others at the clinic are treated based on the recommended procedures.

** We are designating Trace Urgent Care as our clinic for COVID-19 screening. **

Needs for everything else should call 662-289-1800 for Kosciusko and 601-298-0333 for Carthage.

** It is imperative that you CALL THE CLINICS FIRST for an appointment of any kind at this time. DO NOT just walk in.

