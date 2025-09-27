Big Deals!
Whippets Defeat Choctaw County Chargers in Friday Night's Rivalry Game

The Kosciusko Whippets football team hosted a local rival, the Choctaw County Chargers, in this week’s Friday Night Lights.

After an intense back and forth, the half-time score was Kosciusko 27, Choctaw County 18.  Both teams kept fighting well, but the Whippets came out on top with a final of 41-25.  Kosciusko is now 5-0 on the season!

Martavion Miller was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets host the Gentry Rams.  All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.  And, if so inclined, please subscribe to our new “Breezy 103” YouTube channel.

