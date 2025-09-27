Whippets Defeat Choctaw County Chargers in Friday Night’s Rivalry Game

The Kosciusko Whippets football team hosted a local rival, the Choctaw County Chargers, in this week’s Friday Night Lights.

After an intense back and forth, the half-time score was Kosciusko 27, Choctaw County 18. Both teams kept fighting well, but the Whippets came out on top with a final of 41-25. Kosciusko is now 5-0 on the season!

Martavion Miller was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

