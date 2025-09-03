Big Deals!
Woman Killed in Holmes Crash

by
FROM MHP:

 

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near the West exit (164-mile marker) in Holmes County.

A 2019 Land Rover Range Rover driven by 66-year-old Sheryl C. Mann of Benton, MS, traveled south on Interstate 55 when it left the roadway and collided with a ditch in the median.

Sheryl C. Mann received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

