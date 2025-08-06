PMG Welcomes Dr. Turner

Welcome Dr. Helen Turner to the Premier Medical Group Family! A Jackson native, Dr. Turner brings a wealth of experience and compassion to her new role, practicing Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She is a graduate of Mississippi College and earned her MD from UMMC, where she also served as president of the Evers Society. Her residency training in Med-Peds was completed at the University of Louisville, where she was recognized as MedPeds Intern of the Year and Internal Medicine Resident of the Year. Most recently, Dr. Turner completed a Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellowship at Brown University, deepening her passion for end-of-life care, lactation support, and symptom management for those with serious illness. She’s excited to make Kosciusko home alongside her husband, Ryan, and their dog, Maggie. In her free time, she enjoys building community, trying her hand at pickleball, and cooking.