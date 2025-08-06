PMG Welcomes Dr. Miles

Big Deals!
Premier Medical Group welcomes Dr. Jenni Kate Miles.  Born and raised in Kosciusko, Dr. Miles is a graduate of Kosciusko High School and Mississippi State University, where she earned her degree in Biology magna cum laude. She received her medical degree from UMMC and completed her Family Medicine residency at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.  Dr. Miles is board certified in Family Medicine and a member of several professional medical associations. She enjoys spending time with her son, traveling, gardening, and reading.

Call 662-289-1800 today to schedule an appointment. 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629

