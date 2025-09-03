Kosciusko-Attala CTC Ed Prep students begin field experience

The Kosciusko-Attala CTC Educator Preparation (Ed Prep) program has officially begun the first round of Field Experience for the 2025-2026 school year. Students enrolled in both Ed Prep I and Ed Prep II classes started Rotation 1 at Long Creek Elementary, Kosciusko Lower Elementary, and Kosciusko Middle Elementary.

Field Experience is a vital part of the Ed Prep program, giving students the opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in real-world educational settings. During this rotation, students will assist mentor teachers, observe daily classroom routines, and gain hands-on experience working with elementary students.

“These rotations give our students a firsthand look at the teaching profession,” said Ed Prep instructor Tessa Horn. “They are able to see what it takes to manage a classroom, build relationships with students, and bring lessons to life. It is a valuable experience that helps them confirm their interest in pursuing careers in education.”

Ed Prep I students are beginning their very first Field Experience, while Ed Prep II students are returning for their second year with a deeper focus on lesson planning, instructional strategies, and leadership skills. Together, both groups will log valuable hours of practical experience that will prepare them for future studies in education and beyond.

The Kosciusko-Attala CTC is proud to partner with the Attala County School District and Kosciusko School District to provide these meaningful learning opportunities for students. As the school year continues, additional rotations will be scheduled at other local schools, giving participants a broad view of the teaching profession.